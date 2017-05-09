Salad World to close north side location - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Salad World to close north side location

Salad World, on the north side of Evansville on Boonville-New Harmony Road, is closing.

A Salad World Facebook post says May 12, 2017, will be the last day of business. The message says that Spicy Thai Cuisine will take over the location at a later date.

