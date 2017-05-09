Suspect in officer involved shooting transported to Webster Co. jail

The man accused of dragging a police chief is now in the Webster County jail.

Alex Harvey was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail after his release from the hospital.

Last month, Kentucky State Police say Harvey somehow maneuvered his handcuffs while inside a police cruiser, got behind the wheel, and then tried to take off dragging the Clay police chief.

That prompted a state trooper to fire his gun at Harvey.

Harvey is facing a long list of charges.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.