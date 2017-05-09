Daviess Co. H.S. students project earns multiple state awards

Five Daviess County high school students put their heads together and came up with an entrepreneurial idea, that earned them state honors.

Their creation, called the "Dolphin Logger" project, won two separate first place awards and earned them over $40,000 in scholarships so far. What it is, is an indexing platform for school buses, that helps to keep track of their arrivals and departures.

Something they hope one day, turns into a limited liability company.

"There are over 7,000 students in our district," said DCHS senior Seth Phillips. "Our district has 19 schools, and 116 buses go every single day, 30 minutes in the morning, 30 minutes in the afternoon to at least every single school and the bus garage has to manage all this in real time, it's chaos, we thought we should simplify this."

The team will next travel to San Antonio in June, to present their project, to the international Society of Technology Educators.

