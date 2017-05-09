Lawsuits stall egg laying facility near Boonville

Work has been brought to a halt on a controversial egg laying facility in Warrick County.

A judge has ordered the work to be stopped and now there are lawsuits that could delay the project even more. There is even a Facebook page for those who oppose this egg-laying facility

We learned it could be a year or more before Prime Foods starts building that facility near Boonville. Recent lawsuits from neighbors are threatening to tie up the project.

Warrick County attorney Anthony Long, who lives within two miles of the proposed facility, tells me he filed an appeal for himself, his wife, and his law firm, which also owns property in that area.

He said others then filed an appeal and all were then consolidated. Long also said he plans to now back off and take a passive role letting his appeal speak for itself.

"County had filed a motion to dismiss my appeal, which would give me an opportunity to amend it if the court dismissed it saying it was too complicated," said Long. "It was a pretty lengthy appeal. I went through and everything I thought, as I read the law, you needed to pretty well tell them what they did wrong and we did."

Prime Foods says its egg laying facility would be a $70 million investment in the community.

