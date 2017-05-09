Henderson Co. Detention Center no stranger to housing high profile prisoners

New information on the former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student.

Tad Cummins was arrested in California, but is being held in the Henderson County jail on federal charges.

Cummins arrived in Nashville, Tennessee around 9 a.m. Tuesday for his first court appearance after spending the night in the Henderson County jail.

{PREVIOUS: Former TN teacher at center of nationwide Amber Alert being held in Henderson Co. jail}

Henderson County jail is known for housing high-profile prisoners. We're told the jail has housed serial killers, athletes, and recently, former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle.

Jailer Amy Brady tells us the jail has had a housing contract with US Marshals and the Bureau for Prisoners for decades. We're told the jail has a reputation for its staff being well disciplined.

"We've had baseball players, we've had football players, we've had basketball players," explained Brady. "It's the relationships we've formed throughout the years, but it's the reputation of the jail and the way that, not only the way staff conduct themselves, but the way it's run on a day to day basis.

As for Cummins, there's no word yet on how long he'll be housed at the Henderson County jail.

We are told Cummins' preliminary trial hearing is set for Friday in Nashville.

Cummins could face life in prison if found guilty on his federal charges.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.