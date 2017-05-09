EVSC announces initiative to redefine education

Helping students succeed through an ever-changing learning environment. That's the goal announced this week during EVSC's State of our Schools.

During his State of our Schools address, Dr. David Smith highlighted the constant changes in school environments Tuesday. Smith said for so long they thought if a student struggles in math, they can take more math classes and they'll do better, but he said that's not the case.

We learned about GAIN. It stands for Growth, Academics, Education, and Neuro-education.

GAIN focuses on the student's environment and relationships which affect how they learn.

"We want to make certain that the child's brain is in a ready state to learn," said Dr. Smith. "You can pour more content into a child just like you can pour more water into a glass of water that's already full. And it won't go anywhere. We don't want to just address symptoms, we want our solutions to address the root cause."

Foundation for GAIN is already in place. Students in a 3rd grade class at Oak Hill Elementary are using it right now.

Students get active and vocal. It makes learning fun and effective

The gain initiative is a part of a continuous five- year improvement plan in the EVSC.

