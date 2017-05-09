Owensboro post office kicks off food drive

Postal workers in Owensboro kicked off their own Stamp out Hunger Food Drive early Tuesday morning.

It's part of the nationwide campaign put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers. This Saturday, workers will not only be delivering mail but also collecting non-perishable food donations placed in mailboxes.Last year, postal workers collected 29 thousand pounds of food for the Salvation Army. This year, they are ready to collect even more.

This year, they are ready to collect even more.

The one thing I've noticed is you never know who needs help and this is a way for us to take care of everyone who needs help," organizer Josh Hayden said.

If you want to participate, post office workers say have those donations ready for workers to pick up on Saturday or you can drop them off directly to the Salvation Army on Saturday. Workers also say you can drop off donations at US Bank and Fifth Third Bank.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.