Major renovation, expansion project of USI's Physical Activities Center underway

Major renovations to the Physical Activities Center (PAC) at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) are underway.

It is a project that will take several years to complete. The $66 million project is one that's long overdue.

USI officials say there haven't been any major improvements to the PAC since 1980. Work started on phase one on Tuesday.

The expansion includes a new basketball arena, plus a kinesiology and sports lab. There will also be a store selling athletic gear and items. Updates to concessions and utility infrastructure are also a part of the project. In phase one, the existing pool will be removed and replaced with a new aquatic facility in phase two.

The second phase also includes adding more seating and space for the student's faculty and staff. This entire project will add more than 200,000 square feet to the facility.

Phase one of the project is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2018. Officials say work on phase two will begin in the spring of 2019 and should take 18 to 21 months to complete.

