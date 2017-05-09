With death penalty, life without parole possible for Hagan, public defender forced from case

Major renovations to the Physical Activities Center at the University of Southern Indiana are underway. It's a project that will take several years to complete.More >>
Major renovations to the Physical Activities Center at the University of Southern Indiana are underway. It's a project that will take several years to complete.More >>
The man accused of killing USI student Halee Rathgeber could also face life in prison.More >>
The man accused of killing USI student Halee Rathgeber could also face life in prison.More >>
Most of that water is gone and farmers are starting to get back into the fields. We're learning some of the crops will have to be replanted.More >>
Most of that water is gone and farmers are starting to get back into the fields. We're learning some of the crops will have to be replanted.More >>
"One of our jailers that was working said he saw some sparks coming down the wall," said Wabash County Sheriff, Derek Morgan. Early Saturday morning, lightning struck the Wabash County Jail in Mount Carmel.More >>
"One of our jailers that was working said he saw some sparks coming down the wall," said Wabash County Sheriff, Derek Morgan. Early Saturday morning, lightning struck the Wabash County Jail in Mount Carmel.More >>
Sigma Phi Epsilon at UE has started a GoFundMe account for their fraternity brother killed in a weekend car crash.More >>
Sigma Phi Epsilon at UE has started a GoFundMe account for their fraternity brother killed in a weekend car crash.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Top African warlord Kony may never face justice as US, others bring manhunt to an end.More >>
Top African warlord Kony may never face justice as US, others bring manhunt to an end.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.More >>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.More >>