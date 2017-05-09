With death penalty, life without parole possible for Hagan, public defender forced from case

The man accused of killing USI student Halee Rathgeber could also face life in prison.

We've just learned Isaiah Hagan's public defender requested to be released from the case. Attorney Jonathan Young filed a motion, saying he is not certified for the "death penalty" or "life without parole cases" in the state of Indiana.

While the state has not said it's going to pursue either of those in Hagan's case, Young says either one is possible.

On Tuesday, Warrick County attorney Anthony Long, who was the defense attorney in the John Matthew Stevenson murder trial, says the stress is so intense in a death penalty case that he'll never take on one again.

"When you're dealing with circumstantial evidence the stress is just phenomenal," Long explained. "I've never spent so much time on a case in my life as we did in Stevenson. I know, I don't even remember what our fees were but they were large, but I didn't make any money in my practice for a long time and it was financially not pleasant."

Warrick County prosecutor Michael Perry tells us this motion could change the pace of the case.

