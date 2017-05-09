Flood waters receding for farmers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Flood waters receding for farmers

By Eric Garlick, Reporter/Meteorologist
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

An update on last week's flooding that put some local farmer's fields under water.

Part of Telephone Road in Warrick County had over 10-inches of rain. Most of that water is gone and farmers are starting to get back into the fields.

We're learning some of the crops will have to be replanted, which is why most of the farmers purchase crop insurance.

