Wabash Co. jail reels from lightning strike damage

"One of our jailers that was working said he saw some sparks coming down the wall," said Wabash County Sheriff, Derek Morgan.

Early Saturday, lightning struck the Wabash County Jail in Mount Carmel.

"At the jail, we lost a computer, internet, and half the camera system and a couple of the inmate phones as well but we got those backup," explained Sheriff Morgan.

Sheriff Morgan went on to say, even though the lightning hit the jail, it spread to the court house and the call center.

At the court house, the lightning knocked out the elevator, the internet, and phones. Sheriff Morgan said those problems have all been fixed.

At the call center, Wabash County 911 coordinator, Kyle Smith, said the lightning fried a lot of equipment.

"We had a 911 position down, we had two radio positions down, we use computerized dispatch which is a software that was down for a while..we only had one phone line up," said Smith.

Smith explained since then they have found even more problems.

"Really even up until the middle of this week we've been finding things that are going down," said Smith.

He said they've been able to get everything running again except the radio system. Smith explained that the radio system is near $100,000 to replace.

Now, he said they're looking at replacing all of the equipment in the call center.

Morgan said they should have a full assessment of the damage finished in a couple of days. Sheriff Morgan said if insurance doesn't cover it all there is a 911 fund that would have to pay for it.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.