UE fraternity raise money for brother killed in crash

Sigma Phi Epsilon at UE has started a GoFundMe account for their fraternity brother killed in a weekend car crash.

Devin Cyr died after a semi rear-ended his car as he sat at a stoplight at Highway 41 in Gibson County on Saturday night.

The semi driver was ticketed for going too fast to avoid the collision.

Members of the fraternity gathered at the chapter house Tuesday to share stories.

In just two days, they've raised almost $10,000 for hospital and funeral expenses.

