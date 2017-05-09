Valparaiso set to join MVC after spring

The trip to Wichita had always been a long and perilous one for Evansville athletic teams in more ways than one.

Their replacement will make a much shorter journey.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference officially extended an invitation to Valparaiso to join the league for next season. The Crusaders are unable to officially accept the offer until the spring season is over, due to Horizon League by-laws.

Valpo will replace the Shockers, who jumped to the American Athletic Conference a month ago.

Evansville Athletic Director Mark Spencer was part of the commission that visited the four schools under consideration for joining. He added that there was no single point that put Valparaiso above Murray State, Milwaukee and Nebraska-Omaha, that it was the Crusaders overall profile.

"Having gone through the process before, knowing what the Valley is looking for," explained Spencer. "They're a double threat. The big basketball program. They've got sports across the board, and a great academic reputation school. That's a great bell-ringer for us. But we were really looking for, getting down to the weeds of how they're able to support their student-athletes. How many steps, that your really can't see, as a fan from the outside. I wouldn't say there's any one piece, but I definitely think that Valparaiso presented to themselves very admirably. They knew what we were looking for and had spent the last 4 years really taking that next step forward."

