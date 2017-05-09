Big changes coming to OMU in next few years

Some big changes are coming to Owensboro Municipal Utilities in the next few years. City officials asked OMU to give them an update on these projects.More >>
Oak Hill Road should be opening up to traffic at Heckel Road on Tuesday. The opening was pushed back about five days because of the weather.More >>
Three people were arrested after a police chase in Hopkins County.More >>
A reminder for drivers who cross the Twin Bridges regularly: the Fix for 41 projects is underway.More >>
Some Life Skills middle school students got a chance to get out of the class and compete in field events Tuesday.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
