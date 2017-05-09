Oak Hill Rd. to open at Heckel Rd.

Oak Hill Road should be opening up to traffic at Heckel Road on Tuesday.

The opening was pushed back about five days because of the weather.

Drivers can still expect lane closures and flaggers from Schmitt Lane to Whetstone Road. Crews will be finishing grading and sodding work.

There will also be lane closures on Heckel Road through May 19.

The entire project should be complete by June 2.

