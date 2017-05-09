Three arrested after police chase in Hopkins Co.

Three people were arrested after a police chase in Hopkins County.

Authorities say they spotted a known fugitive, Jonathan Wilson, in the Grapevine area. They say they tried to pull him over, but he took off in a truck down Hubert Reid Drive and made his way all the way through Earlington, Morton's Gap, and Nortonville on U.S. 41.

We're told Wilson, along with Lindsey Daniels, eventually got out and tried to run.

Police say Virginia Payne then got in the driver's seat and wrecked the truck on Hermitage Road.

All three suspects were captured and taken to jail.

