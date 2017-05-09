Three arrested after police chase in Hopkins Co.

Oak Hill Road should be opening up to traffic at Heckel Road on Tuesday. The opening was pushed back about five days because of the weather.More >>
Three people were arrested after a police chase in Hopkins County.More >>
A reminder for drivers who cross the Twin Bridges regularly: the Fix for 41 projects is underway.More >>
Some Life Skills middle school students got a chance to get out of the class and compete in field events Tuesday.More >>
Owensboro's BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend and organizers say they have some new events they hope will draw even larger crowds. Over 60 food booths and 50 craft booths will take over downtown Owensboro starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The festivities will continue Saturday. At 2 p.m., competitive eater Joey Chestnut will be in town ready to break the world ever in the mutton sandwich eating contest. Organizers are ready for this Owensboro staple to get started. Co...More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
