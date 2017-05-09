Fix for 41 project underway

A reminder for drivers who cross the Twin Bridges regularly: the "Fix for 41" project is underway.

It's a huge repair project that affects the bridges along Highway 41 in both Indiana and Kentucky. We're in phase one now.

You should watch for crews who will begin to shift traffic on the bridges.

Soon, the southbound bridge will close to most traffic and you'll be driving in both directions on the northbound side.

