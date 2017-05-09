Students participate in Special Olympics at Central HS

Some Life Skills middle school students got a chance to get out of the class and compete in field events Tuesday.

The United Champion Special Olympics were held at Central High School. Students were paired with buddies from their schools and competed in various events such as walking, throwing, and the long jump.

A ribbon ceremony was held after the games finished.

We're told this is the eighth year for the event and organizers say the weather made it perfect for competition.

