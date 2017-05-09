Sole Survivor - A 14NEWS Special Report - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sole Survivor - A 14NEWS Special Report

Holly Dunn is a survivor. And she is using her experiences to help others.

"I think that's part of my calling. I want to help people," Dunn said.

Holly is a co-founder of Holly's House, an advocacy center for victims of sexual assault.

Hear this story of survival and hope in a 14NEWS Special Report Thursday only on 14NEWS at 6.

  Oak Hill Rd. to open at Heckel Rd.

    Oak Hill Road should be opening up to traffic at Heckel Road on Tuesday. The opening was pushed back about five days because of the weather.

  Three arrested after police chase in Hopkins Co.

    Three people were arrested after a police chase in Hopkins County.  

  Fix for 41 project underway

    A reminder for drivers who cross the Twin Bridges regularly: the Fix for 41 projects is underway.

