Suspect in Hardee's parking lot robbery arrested

Evansville police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery.

The robbery happened on May 3 in the parking lot of the Hardee's off Highway 41, north of Lynch Road.

[PREVIOUS: EPD responds to armed robbery at Hardees]

The victim told officers he was sitting in his car when a man got into the passenger seat, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money. Police said the suspect and another man took off in burgundy SUV.

Police were able to identify 22-year old Atoka Toregano as a suspect and he was arrested Monday night. He's facing charges of robbery and dealing marijuana.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.