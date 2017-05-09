Principal named for Cairo Elementary

Brooke Shappell has been named as the new principal for Cairo Elementary.

Shappell is a graduate of University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Rank 1 in Educational Administration from Murray State University. Shappell began her career with Henderson County Schools in February 2006. She served seven years as a teacher at Cairo Elementary; one year as a curriculum specialist and one year as principal at A.B. Chandler Elementary; and has served this school year as substitute principal for Cairo.

"It is truly an honor to have been selected as principal of Cairo Elementary. I look forward to being a part of the team of Cairo students, staff, and families as we continue to foster a positive school culture and continue on our journey to great success."

Courtesy: Henderson County Schools