8-vehicles involved in Evansville traffic incident

Eight vehicles were involved in a traffic incident in Evansville Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:15 in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 at Lynch.

.@EvansvillePD say they're considering this 3 separate accidents. The right-hand lane is still closed so please drive slow! @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) May 9, 2017

Police say three injuries were reported, but they weren't serious.

We're told two of the drivers will be cited for following too close.

