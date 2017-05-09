8-vehicles involved in Evansville traffic incident

Dispatch says there is a wreck involving eight cars in the southbound lanes on Highway 41 at Lynch.More >>
Dispatch says there is a wreck involving eight cars in the southbound lanes on Highway 41 at Lynch.More >>
It happened on Lincoln Park Drive, south of Washington Avenue in Evansville.More >>
It happened on Lincoln Park Drive, south of Washington Avenue in Evansville.More >>
You may want to avoid Covert Avenue between Weinbach and Boeke because of a sinkhole.More >>
You may want to avoid Covert Avenue between Weinbach and Boeke because of a sinkhole.More >>
Local religious organizations voiced their concerns to elected officials on Monday.More >>
Local religious organizations voiced their concerns to elected officials on Monday.More >>
It was a chance for Veterans to see war memorials built in their honor. For many, it was their first time.More >>
It was a chance for Veterans to see war memorials built in their honor. For many, it was their first time.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
The dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee in the refrigerated cases in the deli.More >>
The dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee in the refrigerated cases in the deli.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>