Woman accused of repeatedly stabbing boyfriend

A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the arm several times.

It happened on Lincoln Park Drive, south of Washington Avenue in Evansville.

According to a police report, officers were called to the scene just after 12:30 Tuesday morning. The report says police discovered the victim's girlfriend, 26-year-old Danyale Joyce, was responsible for the stabbing.

Joyce was arrested and taken to jail. She is being held without bond, facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

