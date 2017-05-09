WATCH: An Evansville woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend several times. Tune in now for the latest on Sunrise.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HEATING UP: Today is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Temps will run 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning, with mild lows in the 60's. We'll have mostly sunny skies and southwest winds will push temps into the lower to middle 80's. Rain and thunderstorm chances return Wednesday through early Friday.

OVERNIGHT STABBING: Evansville Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman, accused of stabbing her boyfriend several times. It happened just after midnight on Lincoln Park Drive, south of Washington Avenue. We'll have the latest.

VANDALISM SPREE UPDATE: Evansville Police say they may have a break in a recent vehicle vandalism spree. Recently, police have taken more than 80 reports of car windows shot out. Officers say a car was found on Forrest Avenue Monday that may have been used in the crimes.

KENTUCKY HONOR FLIGHT: More than 20 western Kentucky veterans will be headed to the nation's capital. Veterans with the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana just had their moment in Washington D.C. last weekend. Now, it's Owensboro's turn. This group of vets will be headed to D.C. this afternoon.

YATES TESTIFIES: The former acting attorney general confirmed that the Trump administration had been warned about hiring Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser. Sally Yates testified before a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee that Flynn was vulnerable to being blackmailed by Russian officials.

EVANSVILLE COSTCO: The Evansville City Council unanimously approved rezoning for the property on North Burkhardt Road. Costco still has to buy the land, but Monday the company got over the rezoning hurdle.

ALWAYS DREAMING: The Derby champ is leaving town tomorrow. Always Dreaming will train for the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore. That race will take place on Saturday, May 20th.

