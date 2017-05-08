Religious organizations voice concerns at annual CAJE meeting

Local religious organizations voiced their concerns to elected officials on Monday.

Their voices were heard during the annual CAJE action meeting at the Old National Events Plaza.

Concerned citizens from Vanderburgh, Warrick and Posey County attended. They brought up topics like affordable housing, jail diversion and giving people a second chance.

"Just because it worked in that community," said Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Larry Rascoe. "Does that plan work in our community and you have a certain ability to see what becomes clear and works for us."

More than 1,400 people attended this year's meeting.

