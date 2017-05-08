Full Coverage: Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 6th trip to Washington, D.C.

Saturday was a chance for veterans to see war memorials built in their honor. For many, it was their first time.

This weekend, our Lauren Artino tagged along on their trip to Washington, D.C., where the veterans received a hero's welcome everywhere they went.

"I just want to thank everybody that put this together. It's overwhelming, I had no idea it'd be like this," said Korean War Veteran, Gilbert Kramer.

They visited Arlington National Cemetery and watched the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where our vets received a special salute from the soldiers.

On the flight back home, veterans received mail call with envelopes stuffed full of letters from family friends and total strangers.

When they got off the plane a massive crowd welcomed them home it's the biggest one Honor Flight reps say they've seen.

"It's quite an adventure for a little old town guy, you know?" said Veteran Robert Harvey. Also on that trip, Korean War Veteran, Larry Walker. We followed him as he toured the Korean War Memorial.

"Here's the wall. It's gorgeous," said Walker.

88-year-old Larry Walker almost missed this past Saturday's trip to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

“I decided last minute that I was gonna take this trip and thank God I did.”

On a rainy Saturday in D.C., Walker joined 80 fellow veterans. Armed with ponchos and umbrellas, they braved the weather and toured war memorials built in their honor.

In 1951 a scared, 21-year-old Walker left his family's farm in Hartford City, Indiana for Seoul, Korea.

"It was flat as a pancake. Nothing there. Not a building standing," said Walker.

Walker served as a Corporal in the army, delivering supplies to the front lines--he came home 8 months later.

"They put all this together for us Veterans. It's amazing. It's just breath-taking."

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana takes this trip twice a year, every year. They give high priority to our older Veterans--they also visit the Vietnam War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and watched the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. All of this, free of charge for our Veterans.

"Everything was just breath-taking. I loved it all. I'll probably never get a chance to see it again, but at least I got to see it."

A chance to see it and to reflect on their comrades who never made it home.

"God Bless our Veterans, gave their lives for our country. Heroes," said Walker.

This was Honor Flight's 6th trip out of Southern Indiana over the years, they've taken hundreds of local heroes to D.C.

They're fully-funded by generous donations from the community.

Click here for more info on Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

