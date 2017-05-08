Diamond Aces look to stay hot on the road

After picking up its second Missouri Valley Conference series win of the season, the University of Evansville baseball team will continue its current eight-game road swing with a contest at Austin Peay on Tuesday evening.

The Aces, who picked up a 6-1 victory over the Governors earlier this year, are coming off a weekend that saw impressive pitching lead the team to two wins in a three-game set Bradley. The wins helped snap a losing skid for UE, and on Tuesday, the team will hope pitching can help turn around some midweek bad luck.

That win over APSU back in March was one of just two midweek wins the Aces (15-31) have enjoyed this season. Austin Allinger earned the win in that contest after striking out six in 3.1 innings of work, and he’ll get the nod to start this time around. The sophomore out of West Chester, Ohio, is 3-3 on the season with a 4.59 earned run average.

At the plate, UE will be looking to replicate the opportunistic scoring that it enjoyed this past weekend, which featured the Aces capitalizing on scoring opportunities with two outs to win 11-1 on Friday and 8-2 on Sunday.

The Aces are led offensively by the duo of Trey Hair and Travis Tokarek, who both boast of .289 batting averages. The tandem has been involved in a significant portion of UE’s runs this season as it has combined for 57 runs and 62 runs batted in. Tokarek’s seven homers are the most on the team with Hair trailing him by just one.

Andrew Tanous has also excelled, hitting .287 with 26 scores and 23 RBI.

Meanwhile, APSU will be looking be looking to halt a four-game skid after falling victim to a sweep at the hands of SIUE this past weekend. The Govs enter Tuesday with a 20-25 record.

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

