Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

While last week's rain put a damper on the Tri-State high school diamonds, a fearsome foursome managed to grab Strike Zone Player of the Week nominations.

The nominees for this week are:

  • Bailey Shorter - North Huskies
  • Mikayla Jolly - Reitz Panthers
  • Caleb Meeks - Memorial
  • Evan Kahre - Central

Vote as many times as you like until Wednesday at Midnight. We will announce the winner Thursday at 6 p.m.

  • Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-09 01:48:25 GMT
    (Logo from costco.com)(Logo from costco.com)

    The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.

  • Hwy 144 reopened after semi carrying bricks overturns

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-05-09 01:09:35 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.

  • EFD receives $470K grant from FEMA

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:57:37 GMT
    EFD looking into purchasing diesel exhaust capture systems with grant money(WFIE)EFD looking into purchasing diesel exhaust capture systems with grant money(WFIE)

    Everyday fire fighters are exposed to multiple chemicals that cause cancer. EFD Fire Chief Mike Connelly says cancer is now actually the leading cause of death among fire fighters. 

