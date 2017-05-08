EFD receives $470K grant from FEMA

Every day, fire fighters are exposed to multiple chemicals that cause cancer.

Evansville Fire Department Fire Chief Mike Connelly says cancer is now actually the leading cause of death among fire fighters.

"So eliminating the risks of cancer to fire fighter means reducing our exposure to carcinogens," EFD Fire Chief Mike Connelly said. "On the fire scene it's pretty obvious what those are, but then we had to start looking at what other sources of carcinogens our fire fighters exposed to."

Chief Connelly and the Assistant Fire Chief have done a lot of research and found that diesel exhaust has chemicals that can cause cancer. Every morning during fire truck checks, fire fighters breath in those toxic chemicals.

Thanks to a $470,000 grant from FEMA, fire officials are looking into purchasing diesel exhaust capture systems. Those will eventually go in all 14 fire stations across Evansville.

"It's suffice, to say this money is going to go a long way to improving fire fighter health and wellness," Chief Connelly said.

FEMA gives fire officials a year to receive the money and spend it.

