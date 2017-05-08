Harrison's Felton to continue football career at IU - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Harrison's Felton to continue football career at IU

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Harrison High School student David Felton was arguably the most dynamic player to grace a Tri-State high school gridiron recently, now he is taking his immense and diverse skills up to Bloomington.

On Monday, Felton announced his intentions to play football at Indiana University for new Hoosier head coach Tom Allen. Felton will be joining the Hoosiers as a preferred walk-on and is highly motivated to make an immediate impact on the roster.

