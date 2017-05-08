Owensboro BBQ Fest kicks off this weekend - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro BBQ Fest kicks off this weekend

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro's BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend and organizers say they have some new events they hope will draw even larger crowds.

Over 60 food booths and 50 craft booths will take over downtown Owensboro starting at 5 p.m. Friday. 

The festivities will continue Saturday. At 2 p.m., competitive eater Joey Chestnut will be in town ready to break the world ever in the mutton sandwich eating contest. 

Organizers are ready for this Owensboro staple to get started. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote

    Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-09 01:48:25 GMT
    (Logo from costco.com)(Logo from costco.com)

    The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.

    More >>

    The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.

    More >>

  • Hwy 144 reopened after semi carrying bricks overturns

    Hwy 144 reopened after semi carrying bricks overturns

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-05-09 01:09:35 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.

    More >>

    Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.

    More >>

  • EFD receives $470K grant from FEMA

    EFD receives $470K grant from FEMA

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:57:37 GMT
    EFD looking into purchasing diesel exhaust capture systems with grant money(WFIE)EFD looking into purchasing diesel exhaust capture systems with grant money(WFIE)

    Everyday fire fighters are exposed to multiple chemicals that cause cancer. EFD Fire Chief Mike Connelly says cancer is now actually the leading cause of death among fire fighters. 

    More >>

    Everyday fire fighters are exposed to multiple chemicals that cause cancer. EFD Fire Chief Mike Connelly says cancer is now actually the leading cause of death among fire fighters. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly