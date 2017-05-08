Western KY veterans get set for Owensboro Honor Flight

Twenty-three western Kentucky veterans will head out from Owensboro to the nation's capital on Tuesday for their honor flight.

The group will spend the day in D.C. visiting war memorials made in their honor.

Veteran John Stiles shared a few stories with us about why this trip will mean so much to him. Stiles served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and told us he looks forward to seeing the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial and the changing of the guard, which is something he's only seen on TV.

Supporters will meet at the Sports Center to show their appreciation as the group heads out at 12:45 p.m.

Organizers hope a big crowd will come out for the send-off.

The group will be back Thursday with a luncheon at Settle Memorial Church at 1 p.m.

