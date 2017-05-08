Western KY veterans get set for Owensboro Honor Flight - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Western KY veterans get set for Owensboro Honor Flight

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Twenty-three western Kentucky veterans will head out from Owensboro to the nation's capital on Tuesday for their honor flight.

The group will spend the day in D.C. visiting war memorials made in their honor. 

Veteran John Stiles shared a few stories with us about why this trip will mean so much to him. Stiles served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and told us he looks forward to seeing the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial and the changing of the guard, which is something he's only seen on TV.

Supporters will meet at the Sports Center to show their appreciation as the group heads out at 12:45 p.m.

Organizers hope a big crowd will come out for the send-off.

The group will be back Thursday with a luncheon at Settle Memorial Church at 1 p.m.

  Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote

    The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.

  Hwy 144 reopened after semi carrying bricks overturns

    Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.

  EFD receives $470K grant from FEMA

    Everyday fire fighters are exposed to multiple chemicals that cause cancer. EFD Fire Chief Mike Connelly says cancer is now actually the leading cause of death among fire fighters. 

