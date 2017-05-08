Princeton officials to be more strict on nuisance yards this yea - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton officials to be more strict on nuisance yards this year

Posted by Aesia Toliver, Reporter
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

62 notices for nuisance yards were given out last year in Princeton.

Building commissioner, Clint Smith, said the city has already issued 28 notices so far this spring. Smith explained while the ordinance isn't new, the city is getting more strict about enforcing it.

Smith said the city will get involved if the vegetation goes over 9 inches in height.

Once a homeowner gets a notification from the city, they have 10 days to mow their grass. After those 10 days, the city will come mow it for them and send a $300 bill.

Some Princeton residents worry the strict enforcement may be too harsh.

"Years ago we had a lot of issues with run down homes and grown lawns, it causes rodent problems and it just doesn't look nice it takes down the value of your home," said Princeton local, April Barchett.

Smith said inspectors haven't been out checking yards because it's been so wet, but they are starting back up again.

