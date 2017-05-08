Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote

Science shows children's exposure to trauma and toxic stress could lead to major health problems later in life.More >>
Science shows children's exposure to trauma and toxic stress could lead to major health problems later in life.More >>
The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.More >>
The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.More >>
Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.More >>
Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Health Department received a grant that will allow them to hand out Narcan kits to people for free.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Health Department received a grant that will allow them to hand out Narcan kits to people for free.More >>
You may want to avoid Covert Avenue between Weinbach and Boeke because of a sinkhole.More >>
You may want to avoid Covert Avenue between Weinbach and Boeke because of a sinkhole.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.More >>
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>