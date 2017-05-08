Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote

The Evansville City Council has voted yes, to Costco coming to town.

Costco is officially coming to evansville. Council voted 8-0 — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) May 8, 2017

We have learned a wholesale club, a fueling station, and a tire center is expected to be built off Burkhardt Road, near Cross Point Boulevard and I-69. The Area Plan Commission voted last month to recommend approving the rezoning of a section off North Burkhardt from a C-2 to a C-4.

We will update this story when more information develops.

