Huntingburg Street Dept. looking for new location after flood damages current office

Water damage to the Huntingburg roadways has city officials concerned about the safety of its workers.

Street department workers say the flood water rose all the way up to their waist. At one point, they had to use a makeshift headquarters in a nearby park shelter house.

Now, a little more than a week later, they are realizing the damaged cause might be beyond repair.

It may appear better right now, but a week ago the department was surrounded and filled with over a foot of water. It is the damage that you can't see, that's concerning city officials.

"200 to 250 thousand dollars in damages there, most of that is going to be loss from the equipment that was there," explained Mayor Denny Spinner. "We know that some of the equipment and machines will not be salvageable."

Street superintendent Jason Stamm says the building might be a total loss. There is a health risk of mold and structure problems. Plus, with the road salt getting in the water, rust is another problem they could face.

But, Mayor Spinner says regardless of the amount of damage, the city is still looking at relocation of the department away from the flood plane.

"This incident has caused us to re-evaluate that and we're working with state and federal officials to see if that relocation can still take place," Mayor Spinner said.

Mayor Spinner says it could be two years down the road before they see some of the effects from the rain on the building.

"It is a concern of just having a safe environment for our workers and also to provide a location in the future that will prevent us from having to work around this and provide the services to the citizens that the street department needs to provide during incidents like this," Mayor Spinner explained.

The mayor said the city has begun the process of investigating a new location for the street department. Mayor Spinner says a property on 13th Street on the north side of town is a potential future location.

He says the building they are looking at could be a quick move for the street department, but they still need more funding for it. The cost, Mayor Spinner said it will be around $1.5 million for the move.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.