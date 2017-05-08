Free Narcan kits available for Vanderburgh Co. residents

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be able to lend another hand thanks to a grant.

The grant will allow the health department to hand out Narcan kits to residents for free.

Narcan is a drug that will help reverse opioid overdoses. The kit also helps spot someone suffering from an overdose.

There are 18 kits available right now, but altogether they will be able to purchase 36 kits.

They will be available at the Vanderburgh County Health Department, Stepping Stone, or at Deaconess Cross Pointe. All you have to do is ask for a free Narcan kit.

