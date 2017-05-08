Hwy 144 shut down at Graham Lane after semi carrying bricks over - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hwy 144 shut down at Graham Lane after semi carrying bricks overturns

Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Shaelie Clark, Reporter
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.

We're told the bricks are all over the place, which is why the area is being shut down.

There's no word on what caused the semi to overturn or if anyone was hurt.

