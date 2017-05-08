Hwy 144 reopened after semi carrying bricks overturns - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hwy 144 reopened after semi carrying bricks overturns

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Highway 144 at Graham Lane in Daviess County has reopened after a semi carrying bricks overturned.

We're told the semi driver was traveling east when he says another car going the opposite way was riding the center line. When he moved over a little more, the semi tipped over and spilled hundreds of bricks into someone's front yard.

Highway 144 was closed for a few hours while crews cleaned up the area.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

  Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote

    The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.

