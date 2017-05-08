Hwy 144 reopened after semi carrying bricks overturns

The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.More >>
The Evansville City Council has voted yes, on a proposed Costco location.More >>
Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.More >>
Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.More >>
Everyday fire fighters are exposed to multiple chemicals that cause cancer. EFD Fire Chief Mike Connelly says cancer is now actually the leading cause of death among fire fighters.More >>
Everyday fire fighters are exposed to multiple chemicals that cause cancer. EFD Fire Chief Mike Connelly says cancer is now actually the leading cause of death among fire fighters.More >>
Twenty-three western Kentucky veterans will head out from Owensboro to the nation's capital on Tuesday for their honor flight.More >>
Twenty-three western Kentucky veterans will head out from Owensboro to the nation's capital on Tuesday for their honor flight.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >>
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>