First of several phases in Fix for 41 project now underway

A traffic alert, for drivers who use the Twin Bridges in Henderson, as a big road rehabilitation project in that area is now underway.

The first phase of the $25 million Fix for 41 project has started. This project has several phases and spans from the US 41, I-69 interchange in Evansville to north of Stratman Road in Kentucky.

This month, crews will be working on installing four temporary bridges. Those bridges will be used to help divert traffic away from US 41, so they can begin actual work on the highway.

Road crews will also be widening and strengthening the southbound lanes of US 41.

Preliminary work on this portion of the project began on Monday. INDOT said a temporary bridge will be built south of Waterworks Road as a traffic crossover for other phases of the project. No left turns will be allowed between Waterworks Road and Shawnee Drive, from either the north or southbound lanes.

INDOT says right now, there has not been a lot of traffic interruptions. Road closures probably won't begin until the beginning of July, but INDOT is warning drivers to give themselves extra time for travel.

Some drivers say they are worried about long delays once the shifts begin.

"I know they're in bad shape, but I don't have that much trouble getting back and forth normally yah know, but I don't travel it daily either," explained Tammy Ricketts.

We are told, next month traffic camera installation will begin. INDOT is urging drivers to be patient and slow down in work zones.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.