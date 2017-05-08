Mail carrier food drive kicks off Saturday

The Tri-State food bank is almost always in need of your help.

This Saturday is a day you can help without even leaving your house.

Once again, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is happening.

All you have to do to donate is place non-perishable food items by your mailbox, and your mail-carrier will pick it up on their daily route.

From there, it will get sorted and donated to Tri-State Food Bank. The goal this year is to collect 100,000 pounds of food.

