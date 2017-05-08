Upscale restaurant in the works for Clearcrest Pines golf course - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Plans are in the works for a restaurant at Clearcreast Pines Golf Course in Evansville. 

The landlord of the former clubhouse was at a site review committee meeting to discuss the plans Monday morning. 

He told us a lease has not yet been signed, but the plan is to open an upscale restaurant at the property on Darmstadt Road. 

