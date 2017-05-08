Part of Covert Avenue closed due to sinkhole - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Part of Covert Avenue closed due to sinkhole

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

You may want to avoid Covert Avenue between Weinbach and Boeke Avenues.

That's because a sinkhole formed just off the corner of Covert and Alexander Lane. The depth of the street to the sewer line is about 70-feet deep.

We're told it most likely formed due to a collapsed sewer line.

