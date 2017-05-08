Part of Covert Avenue closed due to sinkhole

You may want to avoid Covert Avenue between Weinbach and Boeke Avenues.

That's because a sinkhole formed just off the corner of Covert and Alexander Lane. The depth of the street to the sewer line is about 70-feet deep.

Officials say Both lanes of Covert will be shut down for an unknown period of time. — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) May 8, 2017

We're told it most likely formed due to a collapsed sewer line.

This is 108 inch sewer line that carries most wastewater across town. Crews won't know the extent until they start digging — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) May 8, 2017

