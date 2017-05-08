Part of Covert Ave. closed due to sinkhole - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Part of Covert Ave. closed due to sinkhole

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Part of Covert Avenue is shut down while crews work to repair a sinkhole.

It happened between Weinbach and Boeke Avenues, off the corner or Alexander Lane. 

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility inspected the damage and said the problem is with a storm line lateral connection to the sewer line.

The road is expected to be back open around noon on Tuesday.

