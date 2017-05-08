Part of Covert Ave. closed due to sinkhole

Part of Covert Avenue is shut down while crews work to repair a sinkhole.

It happened between Weinbach and Boeke Avenues, off the corner or Alexander Lane.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility inspected the damage and said the problem is with a storm line lateral connection to the sewer line.

Covert Ave Closure Update: Crews will be making the repair to the storm drain that caused the street sink hole this evening. (1/2) — City of Evansville (@EvansvilleINGov) May 8, 2017

EWSU Ex. Dir. Allen Mounts is hopeful repairs can be completed tonight & Covert can reopen Tuesday before noon. (2/2) — City of Evansville (@EvansvilleINGov) May 8, 2017

The road is expected to be back open around noon on Tuesday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.