Covert Ave. back open after sinkhole

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Steve Maugeri, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Covert Avenue is back open after part of the road had to be shut down while crews worked to repair a sinkhole.

It happened between Weinbach and Boeke Avenues, off the corner or Alexander Lane. 

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility inspected the damage and said the problem was with a storm line lateral connection to the sewer line.

