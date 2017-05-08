Covert Ave. back open after sinkhole

Covert Avenue is back open after part of the road had to be shut down while crews worked to repair a sinkhole.

It happened between Weinbach and Boeke Avenues, off the corner or Alexander Lane.

Covert Avenue Closure Update: sewer repairs are complete and Covert Avenue is now open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/jNEInpt6wg — City of Evansville (@EvansvilleINGov) May 9, 2017

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility inspected the damage and said the problem was with a storm line lateral connection to the sewer line.

