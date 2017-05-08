Evansville's Gander Mountain to remain open

Evansville's Gander Mountain is staying open.

It was reported Saturday that all Gander Mountain locations would close, but the company's new CEO took to Twitter to clarify.

Marcus Lemonis posted a video saying that even though all 126 locations are holding liquidation sales, he's hoping most will stay in business.

According to a tweet by Lemonis, the Evansville store is on the list of locations that will stay open.

