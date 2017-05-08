Evansville's Gander Mountain to remain open - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville's Gander Mountain to remain open

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville's Gander Mountain is staying open.

It was reported Saturday that all Gander Mountain locations would close, but the company's new CEO took to Twitter to clarify.  

Marcus Lemonis posted a video saying that even though all 126 locations are holding liquidation sales, he's hoping most will stay in business.  

According to a tweet by Lemonis, the Evansville store is on the list of locations that will stay open. 

