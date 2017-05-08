Evansville man accused of leaving child in locked mini-van

An Evansville man is in jail on a child neglect charge.

Police say they were called to Cass Avenue on Saturday afternoon about a crying child locked in a mini-van.

Officers say the child's father arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later and told them he went inside and had fallen asleep.

Drake Duncan is facing a child neglect charge.

Child services took custody of the child.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.