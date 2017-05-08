Ivy Tech students donate two new benches at United Caring Shelter

People at United Caring Shelter now have a new place to relax thanks to some Ivy Tech students.

Two new benches have been added at UCS. They're made from recycled bottle caps.

As part of a Biology assignment, students have been collecting caps over the last few years.

Students dropped the benches off Monday morning and Ivy Tech alumna, now UCS day shift coordinator, Phyllis Ogburn says it's wonderful that students could give back to the community.

"It's a great feeling and as you look around and see, the United Caring Services really need these benches because we do serve a lot of people here," said Ogburn.

It took about 75 students to work on the benches and they've also been painted Ivy Tech green.

