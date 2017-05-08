Pair accused of stealing nearly $12K worth of property in jail - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pair accused of stealing nearly $12K worth of property in jail

Dustin Roy (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Dustin Roy (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
Stephanie Bayer (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Stephanie Bayer (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two people accused of burglary in Evansville are in jail.

Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies say nearly $12,000 worth of property was stolen from a building on West Florida Street in September 2016. A forklift was also damaged during the burglary.

Deputies say an investigation led them to arrest 36-year-old Dustin Roy and 37-year-old Stephanie Bayer over the weekend.

Both Roy and Bayer are facing charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

