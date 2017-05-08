Pair accused of attacking Henderson woman

The Henderson Police Department says 25-year-old Darryl McCray and 26-year-old Sophia Bolden went into the victim's home in the 100 block of Cheaney Dr. Saturday night and assaulted her.More >>
Two Gibson County men are now in the Knox County jail, accused in the death of John "Doug" Lowe.More >>
All northbound lanes of Highway 41 at Mount Pleasant are back open after a crash early Monday morning.More >>
DNR officials say a kayak overturned when it hit a tree limb downstream of County Road 300.More >>
The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing an Evansville man is expected to begin Monday.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
