Pair accused of attacking Henderson woman

Two people are in jail after police say they attacked a woman.

The Henderson Police Department says 25-year-old Darryl McCray and 26-year-old Sophia Bolden went into the victim's home in the 100 block of Cheaney Dr. Saturday night and assaulted her.

Officers then went to McCray and Bolden's home in the 300 block of Hi-Y Dr.

Police say they found drugs, drug-related items, guns, and cash.

McCray and Bolden are charged with burglary and drug trafficking.

