Gibson Co. pair charged with murder in death of Knox Co. man

Two Gibson County men are now in the Knox County jail, accused in the death of John "Doug" Lowe.

Lowe was found dead in his home in Decker last Wednesday.

WVUT in Vincennes and WTHI in Terre Haute say the Knox County sheriff confirmed that Christopher and Jeremy Schatz, both of Princeton, are being held without bond facing murder charges.

Jeremy Schatz was arrested at the Knox County Sheriff's Office and Christopher was arrested Sunday night in Hazelton.

